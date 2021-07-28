Coldwell Banker Names VP of Global Luxury Program

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC recently announced Michael Altneu as its vice president of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program. Altneu joins the Coldwell Banker brand with 15 years of experience spanning across nearly every facet of the real estate industry.

In this role, Altneu will report to David Marine, chief marketing officer for Coldwell Banker Real Estate, to lead a global network of luxury real estate agents across 2,900 offices in 40 countries and territories. The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program, which traces its roots to 1933, encompasses a marketing platform and a luxury specialist certification program.

“Michael comes to Coldwell Banker with a unique blend of industry knowledge, existing relationships with key luxury leaders, global insight and strong presentation skills. The strength and quality of Michael’s connections and background will elevate our industry-leading program to even greater heights,” said Marine.

Altneu has experience working in many areas of the industry, including new development, technology, brokerage, design and development, public relations and creative. He has collaborated with dozens of top agents, both domestically and internationally, including key Coldwell Banker Global Luxury leaders and agents. He has a track record of driving growth through a formulation of brand portfolio global expansion plans and recruitment from his time with Douglas Elliman, DBOX creative agency and, most recently, with REALM Global. He also served as co-creative director for Madison Avenue Creative.

“I have long admired Coldwell Banker and their high standard of service to the agents and clients they serve. The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program is one of the most powerful competitive differentiators in the industry and it is an absolute honor to step in to oversee it and fuel further growth around the globe,” said Altneu.

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.