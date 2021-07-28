Finding a New Home in a Seller’s Market

If you’re thinking about buying a home in today’s market, here are some essential tips for making it happen.

Act Fast

Interest rates are forecast to remain low for some time, but a slight uptick could make the home of your dreams unaffordable, so start looking now.

Determine Your Needs

Narrow down what type of house you’re looking for and where. Define your needs vs. wants in terms of number of bedrooms, school district, yard space, cost, etc.

Find an Agent

Ask for referrals, check out online ratings and interview different agents. Your agent needs to be highly knowledgeable about the local market.

Get Prequalified

Having your mortgage approved and ready to go is a must in a hot market. You don’t want to have an offer accepted only to have the financing fall through.

Be Ready to Close Quickly

Your offer could stand out among the rest if you can close more quickly. Find out if your agent has a lender relationship that can make this happen.