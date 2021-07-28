Tips to Hanging Art on a Brick Wall

Here are some ways to hang art on a brick or concrete wall, both temporarily and permanently.

Mounting Putty

This sticky material is easy to handle: Simply roll it into a ball and stick it on the back of the artwork, then adhere it to the wall. Mounting putty is best for lightweight items such as drawings or posters.

Self-Adhesive Hooks

A strong adhesive on the backs of these plastic and metal hooks allows you to easily place, move and remove them. These hooks are best for items up to 5 pounds.

Concrete Screws

These screws are made with chiseled edges that cut threads into masonry material. You can hang a large (up to 750 pounds) piece of artwork without worry.

Expansion Bolts

Expansion bolts are another permanent option for hanging items on a brick or concrete wall. They feature a spring-loaded “wing” that fits into a pre-drilled hole and can hold up to 800 pounds.