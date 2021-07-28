Weichert Culture Ranks on Franchise Business Review

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. recently earned a spot on Franchise Business Review’s second annual “Culture100” list, which recognizes the top 100 franchise brands with the best cultures. The 2021 ranking was based on survey results collected from franchisees in the areas of leadership, core values, whether they enjoy being part of the organization and whether they would recommend their franchise to others.

Weichert® was among 224 franchise brands, representing nearly 25,000 franchise owners, that participated in FBR’s research on the best franchise cultures. Participating companies’ franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems.

“The culture we have worked so hard to build and sustain begins with our team and extends to each of our 380 affiliate offices in 41 states,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We treat each other as family here at Weichert. The family culture is very evident in the amazing relationships our service team members have with our owners, as well as the support and idea-sharing owners offer each other throughout our franchise system.”

“It’s very gratifying to see our franchisee satisfaction with the Weichert culture in these survey results,” continued Scavone. “We are proud to support our affiliates every step of the way and are extremely grateful for their returned support.”

In addition to earning placement on the “Culture100” list, the franchise appeared on FBR’s rankings for “Top 200 Best Franchises,” “Top Franchises for Women,” “Top Low-Cost Franchises,” and “Top Recession-Proof Franchises.” Entrepreneur Magazine also recognized Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. earlier this year, naming the organization to its “Franchise 500” and “Top Low-Cost Franchises” lists.

The 2021 FBR “Culture100” list can be found at www.franchisebusinessreview.com/post/top-franchise-culture-awards/.

For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.