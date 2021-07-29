Corcoran Expands Into St Barth

Corcoran Group, LLC announced the continuation of its global expansion by welcoming its second Caribbean affiliate, Corcoran St Barth, located in the French West Indies. This marks the 13th firm to join Corcoran’s affiliate network since it began 18 months ago.

“There is an indisputable beauty and vibrant energy to St Barth, and I’m thrilled that we are continuing the momentum of our collective growth with Corcoran St Barth as our second global affiliate,” said Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. “The island attracts discerning buyers and sellers from across the globe who are searching for something truly special. Extending our footprint to another distinguished second-home market will undoubtedly open doors for our entire network.”

Corcoran St Barth is led by broker and CEO Guillaume de Corlieu, with support from marketing lead Olivia Zefel. Located in the capital of Gustavia, Corcoran St Barth is a leading organization serving the entirety of the island. Having started with a portfolio of just three homes in 2012, Corcoran St Barth specializes in high-end villa rentals, and in the past nine years, has expanded to include more than 180 notable properties, serving owners and rental clients alike.

“Corcoran is a leader in many dynamic real estate markets that are vital to both St Barth and our clients—we are incredibly proud to bring the brand to the ‘little France of the Caribbean,'” said de Corlieu. “We are honored to be one of the first global affiliates in Corcoran’s network, and I am eager to see what the future holds with the resources of such an esteemed brand behind us.”

For more information, please visit www.corcoran.com.