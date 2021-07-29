Fortify Hope for the Future With the REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation

Editorâ€™s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORSÂ® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMediaâ€™s Daily Real Estate Advisor.



The REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation provides housing assistance to victims of disasters. Recently launched, RRF’s 20th Anniversary Campaign ensures we are prepared to immediately help people whenever a state of emergency is declared. Take the lead before the need. Be a hero for hope when you invest in the REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundationâ€™s 20th Anniversary Campaign. Visit nar.realtor/rrf to learn more and share with your team.



You can view the video here.