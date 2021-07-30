FHFA Extends REO Eviction Moratorium

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are extending the eviction moratorium for single-family, real estate-owned (REO) properties until Sept. 30, 2021.

The REO eviction moratorium applies to properties that have been acquired by Fannie or Freddie through foreclosure or deed-in-lieu of foreclosure transactions. The current moratorium was set to expire on July 31, 2021.

“The pandemic continues to have an outsized impact on the ability of Americans to meet their monthly rent or mortgage payments. Today’s extension of the eviction moratorium protects particularly vulnerable Americans who otherwise would be at risk of losing a place to live,” said Acting Director Sandra L. Thompson.

Homeowners and renters can visit consumerfinance.gov/housing for up-to-date information on their relief options, protections and key deadlines.​

Source: FHFA