RealEdge Recap: iBuyers, Global Relocation Patterns and More

Episode 19: ‘Don’t Let Someone Else Define You or Your Company’ – Growth and Leadership Strategies for an Unpredictable Time

Corcoran Group CEO Pam Liebman discusses how to promote company growth and agent development amid unprecedented market conditions. — Listen Now

Episode 20: ‘What I Choose to Do and Be Is Me, and What I Choose to Do Is This’ – Competing With iBuyers and Changing Technology

John L. Scott Real Estate CEO Lennox Scott dives into how to stay competitive among changing technology and iBuyers. — Listen Now



Episode 21: ‘The Real Estate Agent is The Brand’ – The 90-Day Game Plan for New Agents

HomeSmart CIO Todd Sumney breaks down brand creation and increasing business in just 90 days. — Listen Now

Episode 22: ‘Being Globally Aware and World Wise’ – Relocation Patterns in the Global Real Estate Market

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® President and CEO Paul Boomsma discusses changing global relo patterns. — Listen Now



