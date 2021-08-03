4 Must-Have Kitchen Tools

Whether you’re hoping to whip up a simple dish or a gourmet treat, these fun and fancy kitchen tools will help you complete your tasks in no time.

Fish Spatula

In spite of their namesake, fish spatulas can be used for more than just fish. Their thin and flexible design can not only help you flip delicate fish, but also other foods that require more finesse when cooking.

Mandoline

A small mandoline can ensure that your vegetables are sliced as thin as you like with uniform precision. Most mandolines are dishwasher safe, making them a kitchen must-have.

Cut-Resistant Gloves

If you don’t have great cutting skills or simply want to protect your fingers while slicing, cut-resistant gloves could be your saving grace.

Citrus Squeezer

Nothing gives your dish a zesty kick like fresh-squeezed lemon or lime juice. Citrus squeezers are manual and handheld, so you don’t have to worry about squeezing seeds onto your food.