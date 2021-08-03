X
4 Ways to Enjoy Your Next Family Game Night

While not every game style will make sense for every family, here are a few to test out during your next game night.

Party

This style of game is easy to understand and boasts a simple rule structure. Classic games such as charades, as well as the most popular board games purchased online or in a local retail store, fall into this category.

Cooperative

Cooperative games can be an ideal way to get everyone on the same team—literally. They also allow players, especially young kids, to beat the board game by working together.

Area Control

These games are all about controlling an area of a board or map, gathering map resources to build bases or moving armies or workers. These games involve strategy, making them ideal for families with older players.

Deckbuilding or Trading Card

Trading card games encourage the player to acquire new cards to ensure a competitive edge. These games often pit two players against each other, but in a tournament-style format that guarantees everyone’s participation.

