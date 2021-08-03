5 Amazing Ways to Use Your Dishwasher

Make your life a little easier by taking advantage of these surprising uses for your dishwasher.
Sanitizing Kids’ Toys
Keep your child’s toys sanitized and grime-free without chemicals by simply stacking them on the top rack.
Cleaning Pet Items
Pet bowls and toys can get grimy. Pop them in the dishwasher to get them shiny and new in no time.
Removing Residue From Soap Dishes and Toothbrush Holders
Since these items are often made of plastic, prevent them from getting damaged by your dishwasher’s heating element and by placing them on the top rack.
Disinfecting Garden Tools and Plant Pots
Plastic and steel garden hand tools can host fungi and other residues. Put plastic and completely coated ceramic pots in the dishwasher to keep disease at bay.
Cleaning Vases
Most glass and porcelain vases are safe for the bottom or top racks. Avoid putting anything with gold or metallic embellishments in the dishwasher, as they will likely get damaged.