5 Amazing Ways to Use Your Dishwasher

Make your life a little easier by taking advantage of these surprising uses for your dishwasher.

Sanitizing Kids’ Toys

Keep your child’s toys sanitized and grime-free without chemicals by simply stacking them on the top rack.

Cleaning Pet Items

Pet bowls and toys can get grimy. Pop them in the dishwasher to get them shiny and new in no time.

Removing Residue From Soap Dishes and Toothbrush Holders

Since these items are often made of plastic, prevent them from getting damaged by your dishwasher’s heating element and by placing them on the top rack.

Disinfecting Garden Tools and Plant Pots

Plastic and steel garden hand tools can host fungi and other residues. Put plastic and completely coated ceramic pots in the dishwasher to keep disease at bay.

Cleaning Vases

Most glass and porcelain vases are safe for the bottom or top racks. Avoid putting anything with gold or metallic embellishments in the dishwasher, as they will likely get damaged.