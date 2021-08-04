6 Luxury Home Theater Upgrades

The ultimate luxury is a private home theater to enjoy movie marathons, binge-watch your favorite show, or cheer on your favorite teams. While this is all possible in a living room, a home theater takes the entertainment experience to the next level. Whether you’re building a new home theater or looking to make updates to your existing theater, consider these luxury design upgrades as you reimagine this entertainment space.

Soundproof the Room

Sound quality is one of the most important aspects of a home theater. While in the theater, everyone in the room should hear a balanced sound. You can accomplish soundproofing during both the construction, as well as the design phase. For example, installing soundproofing drywall or acoustic panels can absorb the TV’s sound so it doesn’t disrupt those outside the theater. It also prevents unwanted sounds from coming into the theater. Installing thick carpet or fabric-adorned walls are additional ways to further soundproof the room. Adding in these softer elements also makes it softer underfoot, leaving you feeling more enveloped as you settle in to take in a flick.

Adjust the Lighting

Watching a movie with the lights off can significantly affect the movie-watching experience. Smart lighting will allow you to control the ideal lighting settings from your smartphone. In addition, if your home theater gets natural light, you can install automated shades, which you can also lower from your smartphone.

Hide the AV Equipment

A home theater can become a very technical space, so the key to maintaining a luxury theater experience is to eliminate the speakers, cords and any other unsightly AV components. These components can be installed in-wall and in-ceiling, or even behind the screen.

Have a Centralized Device

Eliminate the chaos of multiple remotes by centralizing the controls. You can either use a universal remote or control your theater from a smartphone. Imagine dimming the lights, lowering the shades and turning on the TV with a few taps on your smartphone.

Equip the Room With Refreshments

Forget about unnecessary trips to the kitchen by installing a bar equipped with a refrigerator, beverages, snacks and any accessories you may need, such as cups, bowls, plates or cutlery. Of course, to make the space a proper theater, don’t forget the popcorn machine.

Remember the Design Details

A benefit of a home theater is the ability to make it more comfortable than a commercial theater. Fill your home theater with accessories to make it a cozy space in which you look forward to spending time. You can incorporate bar stools, motorized reclining seats, an abundance of large throw pillows and cashmere blankets, as well as floor cushions for the little ones.

With some careful planning, you can create your own luxury home theater to enjoy the large screen from the comfort of your own home.