7 Designer Tips to Elegantly Mix Metals

Mixed metals create a collected and designer-approved space that is easy to accomplish once you understand the guidelines of pulling off this look. Read on to learn how to match chrome, brass, nickel and bronze like a design pro.

Set a Limit on the Number of Metals

To avoid going overboard, select two metals: a prominent metal and an accent metal. This combination will make the design look intentional instead of haphazard. However, if you’re working with an expansive space and have a statement piece, there might be an opportunity to bring in a third metal.

Select a Prominent Metal and an Accent Metal

Selecting one prominent metal as your main finish creates an anchor. Then, choosing an accent metal can serve as the room’s focal point and add that special, extra layer. Once your prominent metal is selected, then you can layer in your accent metal to add depth to the space. For example, you may select a polished nickel faucet and drawer pulls in the kitchen, but select antique bronze pendants above your island to serve as your focal point.

Mix Warm and Cool Tones

Mixing warm and cool metals is where the magic lies. Bringing cool tones, such as nickel or chrome, into a space with warm tones, such as brass and gold, creates a rich and layered look and pulls you out of a monochromatic rut.

Warm and cool metal pairing suggestions include:

Polished nickel (cool) + brushed brass (warm)

Polished nickel (cool) + oil-rubbed bronze (warm)

Matte black (neutral) + chrome (cool) or brass (warm)

Combine Lusters

A metal’s luster means if it’s polished, satin, matte or antique. In addition to mixing warm and cool tones, mixing lusters can also create a luxe, high-end look. Mixing lusters also helps further differentiate metals, so it doesn’t look like a mistake. For example, mixing polished nickel and chrome or mixing polished brass and polished nickel would appear too similar to each other, making it look like an oversight. On the other hand, matte black and polished brass or nickel with antique brass have different lusters, which would make it look intentional.

Bring in Matte Black

If mixing metals makes you uncomfortable, you can use matte black or iron as one of your options. Matte black is neutral and is also grounding, so it will work with any tone or luster. As a result, you can safely mix warm or cool metals that are shiny or matte with without risking any clashing.

Factor in Texture

Bringing in metals in varying textures will take the space to the next level. Textures can make all the difference in the mix and add a level of interest that smooth metals won’t achieve. For example, bringing in hammered or beaded metal accents will create a rich visual atmosphere.

Accessorize

If you’re new to mixing metals, you can start with mixing metals in your accessories. A built-in bookshelf is an excellent place to start by layering in metals in varying tones and lusters. While the above rules still hold, accessorizing is a smaller surface area and investment, so you can familiarize yourself with the process and learn the combinations that work for you.

Now that you’re a metal mixing pro, it’s time to put your new knowledge to work by layering in the pieces that can take your space to the next level of luxury. But, if you find a contradicting combination that speaks to you, remember that rules are made to be broken.