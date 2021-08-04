Rocket Mortgage Named Top Mortgage Servicer by J.D. Power

Rocket Mortgage was named the nation’s top mortgage servicer for client satisfaction by J.D. Power for the eighth year in a row—every year it has been eligible for the accolade.

Rocket Mortgage servicing manages a homeowner’s mortgage from closing until the loan is paid off. This includes collecting monthly mortgage payments, paying taxes and insurance on a client’s behalf through an escrow account, and helping homeowners if they need any assistance or are having difficulty making their payments.

In addition to ranking No. 1 for overall score, J.D. Power named Rocket Mortgage best-in-class in every category that makes up the total satisfaction score, including:

– Overall Satisfaction

– New Customer Orientation

– Billing & Payment

– Escrow Account Administration

– Communication

– Customer Interaction

“At Rocket Mortgage, our mission has always been to offer homeowners the best possible experience through a combination of innovative technology and the assistance of our Rocket Cloud Force—a team of highly trained professionals that can help with even the most complex circumstances,” said Nicole Beattie, Rocket Mortgage executive vice president of Servicing. “Over the last year, our servicing team demonstrated its ability to deliver in both good and challenging times. We are proud to show what a difference it can make when a mortgage servicer provides best-in-class technology and caring team members—both of which resulted in forbearance rates much lower than the industry average during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For more information, please visit www.rocketmortgage.com.