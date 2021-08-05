How to Keep Insects From Damaging Your Siding

Insects can create holes in wood siding and cause other damage to the walls and insulation. In addition, damaged siding can’t adequately protect your home from weather and changing temperatures.

Insect damage may not be obvious, at least not right away. It’s important to know what to look for and to take swift action before the problem gets worse.

Termites and Carpenter Ants Can Damage Wood Siding

If your house has wood siding, you need to be concerned about potential termite damage. Termites are easy to overlook, and the damage they cause may be significant before you have any idea that something is wrong. You can check for termite damage by tapping on wood siding. If you hear a hollow sound, get an exterminator to your house as soon as possible.

When carpenter ants burrow through wood, they leave behind small piles of wood shavings. If the problem is limited in scope, you may be able to handle it yourself with insecticide. The ants may have already formed nests in other parts of the house, such as inside vents and around the chimney and pipes. If that’s the case, you’ll need to hire an exterminator to deal with the issue.

How to Keep Insects Away From Your Home

The best way to prevent a problem is not to draw insects to your house. Termites feed on firewood, mulch and other forms of wood. If you store those things near your house, termites and other insects will be drawn to them and they will eventually make their way to your wood siding. Store firewood and mulch away from your house and any other structures on your property, such as a shed or children’s playhouse.

If branches hang over your home or brush the roof’s surface, insects can simply walk along them to the roof and make their way into the siding. Trimming tree branches can make it harder for insects to get to your house.

Weather and erosion can push soil up against your home’s foundation. If soil is piled up to the height of wood siding, insects can easily make their way from the soil to the siding and cause destruction. Remove soil from around your foundation to reduce the risk of an insect infestation.

Consider Replacing Wood Siding With Vinyl

If you’re concerned about your siding, have a professional conduct an inspection. If the damage to the siding is severe, you may need to replace it. An exterminator can help with the insect problem.

If your siding needs to be replaced, vinyl siding may be a better choice than wood. Vinyl siding is designed not to crack or warp, which means it will do a much better job of resisting insect damage.