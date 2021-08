Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced that the company’s chief executive officer and president Ryan Schneider will participate in the Virtual Barclays Select Series Building and Building Products Investor Conference to be held Aug. 11.

The Fireside Chat is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET. The remarks will be webcast with access instructions available at www.realogy.com under “Investors.” The webcast will be archived on the site for 30 days.



