RE/MAX Platinum Properties Acquires Mark Arbeit and Co.

RE/MAX Platinum Properties, an agency for luxury residential and commercial properties at the South Jersey Shore led by Broker/Owner Rachel Bachman, has acquired luxury real estate brokerage Mark Arbeit and Co.The change in ownership is effective immediately.

Mark Arbeit and his team, including leadership Mitch Tannehill and Sean Tannehill, will continue to work together from their Margate City location under the umbrella of RE/MAX Platinum Properties. The office will be branded as part of The RE/MAX Collection, servicing luxury and custom-home clientele at the South Jersey Shore.

The acquisition brings the total office count for RE/MAX Platinum Properties to five and the agent count to just under 60. RE/MAX Platinum Properties has an existing office in Margate City and additional office locations in Mays Landing, Ventnor and Linwood.

RE/MAX Platinum Properties was recently named as a Catalyst Brokerage by RE/MAX HQ, placing it in the top 50 RE/MAX brokerages in the U.S. based on network growth index from July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021.

“We’re so excited to join forces with RE/MAX Platinum Properties and to take advantage of everything this incredible international organization offers its agents and clients,” said Arbeit.

“This move is, for our company, a perfect marriage of what we have and who we are with all that RE/MAX offers and their reputation for providing the total homeownership experience. We are confident that by becoming part of RE/MAX, we’ll be able to build our businesses further together and better support homebuyers and sellers in a constantly growing and evolving market,” continued Arbeit.

“Mark, Mitch, Sean and their team of agents have always been trailblazers within our luxury market. The opportunity to partner and grow a RE/MAX Collection-focused presence alongside someone so innovative and creative gives me immense excitement for the future of our brokerage,” said Bachman.

“Together, we will establish the only exclusively luxury-branded office within our market, providing clients with industry expertise from beginning-to-end throughout the selling or buying process and offering professional, white-glove service every step of the way. Our large footprint throughout Atlantic County continues to provide our growing team of REALTORS® a variety of industry resources, allowing us to serve real estate markets from residential primary and secondary homes to commercial real estate, and now, to the high-end, luxury real estate market,” continued Bachman.

“We warmly welcome the Mark Arbeit & Co. team to our family of entrepreneurs – entrepreneurs who are always keeping our clients’ experience top-of-mind while priding themselves on remaining hardworking, forward-thinking, caring, and always family-focused,” Bachman concluded.



For more information, please visit www.remax.com.