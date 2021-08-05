Should You Relocate From a City to a Rural Area?

If you’ve grown tired of the hustle and bustle of city life, if you’d like your kids to have more space to play or if you’re longing to reconnect with nature, moving to a rural area may be just what you need.

Nature

If you move to a rural area, you’ll be able to breathe cleaner air and spend more time participating in outdoor activities. Those changes may do wonders for your entire family’s physical and mental health.

If you enjoy gardening or farming, you’ll be able to raise food on your property. That can make you healthier and reduce the amount you spend on groceries.

Community

Rural areas tend to have close-knit communities. Your new neighbors may be eager to welcome you and help you get settled in. On the other hand, residents may view you as an outsider and you may find it difficult to make friends at first.

In a rural area, you won’t find as many restaurants, movie theaters and other places to relax and have fun. Country areas do, however, have fairs and other activities where you can have a good time at little or no cost.

In tight-knit communities, people look out for each other. A rural area may have a significantly lower crime rate than the city where you currently live.

Slower Pace

Life in a rural area is generally less hectic than life in an urban area. People who live in the country are often less rushed and less stressed. You may find the slower pace refreshing and may feel calmer than you did in an urban area. If you’re the type of person who prefers a fast pace, though, you may find the more laid back country life frustrating.

Job Opportunities

You can expect fewer employment opportunities in a rural area than in an urban center. If you can’t find a job in your current field, you may have to seek employment in an entirely different area to cover your bills.

If you have a job that you can do remotely, that won’t be an issue. If you plan to work from home, keep in mind that internet service in rural areas is often less reliable than it is in a city.

Cost of Living

In rural areas, housing, food and other essentials typically cost less than they do in cities. You may be able to buy a larger house and tract of land than you currently have at a lower price in the country. You may also pay less in taxes.

Weigh the Pros and Cons

Like anything else, life in the country has advantages and disadvantages. Think about what you do and don’t like about living in a city, consider how things would be different in a rural area and ask yourself if those changes would be right for your family.