Spend Time This Weekend Fine Tuning Your High-Impact Scripts

With mounting uncertainty in the U.S. over how the Delta variant will impact the economy, staying on top of remote leads is critical. Over the past year and a half, real estate professionals have had plenty of experience keeping in touch with clients over the phone and via their online channels. Be sure you don’t stop this practice.

Take some time this weekend to go over the high-impact scripts that you’ve used through the pandemic and continue to fine tune them. Scripts are one of the most important tools that agents have at their disposal when it comes to converting leads into closed deals.

As a busy agent, you may not have a lot of free time on your hands, but tweaking the scripts that you use on a regular basis should not be an exhaustive exercise. If you have an hour or two to spare this weekend, take a look at the scripts you’ve been using and see if there’s any changes that need to be made to them.

Content Square 1.

Not focusing enough on developing and rehearsing your scripts can put a major dent in your bottom line, and you may not even realize it. You should invest as much effort on them as you would with your messaging on your website or on social media.

Scripted scenarios can include open houses, cold calls and referral calls. There are several types of scripts out there, so the question you need to ask yourself: are mine good? A high-impact script is one that flows well and contains questions, it’s relatively short, inoffensive, and is tried and tested.

Here are a couple of the most popular types of real estate scripts:

Content Square 2.

Leveraging a past sale—This doesn’t need to be a person that knows a recent client of yours. For example: “I recently sold a home down the street from you, and I was wondering if you were thinking of selling your home. In this market, your property could go for an amazing price.”

Leveraging a hot market—The goal here is to present a potential client with an opportunity. For example: “I’m calling you because there are many people interested in purchasing a home in your area. If you had a seller in place, would you consider selling your home?”

Of course, every scenario is different, and you’ll need to project confidence and admit when you don’t have an answer. Failing to do so could create a lack of trust between you and potential clients.



Agents, what are some other ways you’re developing your scripts to have the most impact in the current market?

Content Square 3.

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s social media/blog editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jdoris@rismedia.com.