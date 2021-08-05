Real Estate Referrals: Are You Giving Back to Your Top Clients?

“Thank you” is a powerful phrase, yet we don’t say it nearly enough. As a real estate professional, appreciating and thanking clients for their business is crucial to your success in the long term and receiving more real estate referrals.

While it can be easy to get wrapped up in the day-to-day tasks of the job, you must prioritize giving back to the clients who have trusted you with their business and referrals. This will ultimately help maximize your real estate lead generation, while landing you quality clients with whom you enjoy working!

If you want to say “thanks” in style, host a real estate client appreciation party! This is a fun and effective way to gather your top-referring clients for an engaging activity with great food and drink. When the party is a smash, you’ll be able to walk away with a few referrals.

Client Appreciation Party Goals

These events are special and should be reserved for clients who have sent you one or more referrals over the past few years. There are a few goals of the party:

– Appreciate top-referring clients.

– Strengthen relationships.

– Transform your database into a community.

– Generate referrals.

Planning Your Event

Set a budget first before securing your idea. Parties can be as big or small as you’d like and can take on a few different forms.

You might choose to host an in-person event, like a barbeque or gameday tailgate. Some agents opt for a “reverse pop-by,” in which the clients come to them to collect a useful gift with items like school supplies, fresh-baked goodies, etc.

Virtual options are also a hit, with agents hosting an activity via Zoom or video conferencing and dropping off supplies beforehand.

The type of party you choose depends on the comfort level of yourself and your clients. Get a feel for what most of your database is comfortable with, then design your event.



Real Estate Client Party Ideas

Stumped on where to begin? Try to match the season you’re in—these ideas can help.

– Drive-up “back to school” gift basket distribution.

– Family pizza night at your favorite local spot (B2B networking opportunity).

– End-of-summer backyard barbeque.

– Virtual summer cooking class.



The Follow-Up

After the event, make sure you follow up with all your guests by mailing a personal note. Also send one to those who didn’t attend! Remember to update your database with any new leads. If you hosted a virtual party, the follow-up is even more critical, since you likely got less face time with each client. Between the event itself and the kind follow-up note, your clients will feel valued and appreciated!

Real estate client appreciation parties are just one way to give back to your top clients. The other is through exceptional real estate marketing. Buffini & Company Referral Maker PRO kit provides agents with professionally designed marketing materials, beautiful notecards and access to the robust Referral Maker CRM to track your activities.

Sign up for a free business consultation to learn how Referral Maker PRO can transform your business.