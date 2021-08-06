Brenda Elliott of Weichert, REALTORSÂ® Named 2021 Franchise Rock Star

Brenda Elliott, broker/owner of Weichert, REALTORSÂ® – The Space Place, was recently named to a list of 2021 Franchise Rock Stars byÂ Franchise Business Review, an independent market research firm.

Each year,Â Franchise Business Review’sÂ researchers aim to identify individuals who set an exceptional example of achieving success within their franchise model. ElliottÂ was selected from nearly 25,000 franchisees, representing 224 brands that participated inÂ Franchise Business Review’sÂ research in the past 18 months.

“Brenda is extremely deserving of this honor,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Her positive impact extends from her own company to our entire Weichert family. Brenda is such an important leader within our franchise system, and she is always willing to go above and beyond to help other franchise owners anywhere in the country. We are extremely fortunate to have Brenda in our Weichert family and wish her much continued success.”

Content Square 1.

According to the company, Weichert, REALTORSÂ® – The Space Place is consistently ranking among the top-30 companies in the franchise system. Since affiliating with Weichert, Elliott’s company has added two offices, more than doubled its agent roster from 68 to 153 associates and doubled its gross commission income.

Elliott has served as president of the Weichert Tennessee Valley Broker Council, on the franchise’s Marketing Advisory Board and on multiple speaker panels. Elliott has also been an instrumental mentor for countless other franchise owners in the Weichert network, and her recruiting and onboarding processes have been widely adopted as the standard for many Weichert franchised offices throughout the country.

The Franchise Rock Stars recognized were nominated by their franchise brand leadership in one of eight categories asÂ franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, “Freshmen,” Top-Performers and Multi-Unit Owners. Elliott was one of just nine franchisees nationwide named to the Women’s category.

Content Square 2.

The complete list of 2021 Rock Stars can be found atÂ www.franchisebusinessreview.com/post/rockstar-franchise-owners/.

For more information, please visit www.weichert.com.