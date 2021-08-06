Your CRS Designation Can Help You Stand Out in a Crowded Field

With more than 1.4 million real estate agents in the United States, standing out from the competition can be difficult—especially in the current inventory-challenged market. Check out these ways your CRS Designation can give you a competitive edge and help you stand out among the crowd.

1. Find an avenue to network with the top-producing agents worldwide. The National Association of REALTORS® says 82% of all real estate transactions stem from referrals.

2. Immerse yourself in the latest tools, best-in-class education and crucial resources to continuously learn and close deals efficiently to grow your bottom line.



3. Invest in a professional designation that has a reputation for professional excellence. Learn that accomplishment starts with continuous improvement.



With a CRS designation, agents can accomplish these three things and so much more. Attending the upcoming “CRS Week” educational event by the Residential Real Estate Council is a great place to start.

CRS Designation Awareness Week, being held Sept. 20-24, 2021, is a grass roots and national event designed to celebrate the success of CRS and raise awareness to the prestigious CRS Designation by offering all agents a sample of the Council’s valuable education and benefits.

Agents interested in attending the program can register here. More information will be added to the site soon.

For more information on connecting with the industry’s most qualified referral network, visit www.crs.com/designation.