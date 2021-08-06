Leverage Your Time, Energy and Money in a Busy Real Estate Market

There’s a big difference between owning a business and having a job. With a job, you clock in, clock out and always get paid on time. When you work for yourself, however, you create your own path, getting out of your business what you put into it. This gives you wonderful freedom and the ability to call the shots. The downside is that with limited amounts of time, energy and money, juggling all your daily activities can be challenging especially amid a busy real estate market.

Follow these steps and you’ll be sure to leverage all your resources and succeed at the highest level.

Invest Time, Don’t Spend It

When you’re starting out in real estate, it can be tough to figure out how to manage your time to squeeze in lead generation, appointments, client meetings and day-to-day life. The trick to accomplishing more is to have a set routine in place so that you eliminate time-wasting distractions. Begin by starting and ending your day at consistent hours. Then, set your priorities and know what you want to accomplish, blocking off dedicated time to deal with emails or social media. There will always be issues that pop up, but with a set routine in place, you have a better chance of ticking off your most important tasks.

Avoid Energy Drainers

Negativity can drain your energy, so make a concerted effort to stay away from drama and anything that might throw you off your stride. Instead, set strong goals, keep your eyes on the prize and keep track of your progress. Knowing how far you’ve come and what you have achieved will create momentum and encourage you to keep moving forward, no matter the challenges.

Control Your Spending

Mastering your money is critically important. If you want to set up successful habits for your business and your life, you need to get a handle on your finances. First, create a budget—and stick to it! Revisit this plan on a regular basis and make cuts where necessary to ensure that any excess spending is eliminated. With every commission check you receive, be careful to make allowances for taxes and reserves so you don’t get caught short. When it comes to your finances, aim for the 70-10-10-10 philosophy: Live on 70%, save 10%, give 10% and invest 10%.

Brian Buffini is the founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, the largest training and coaching company in North America. Based in Carlsbad, California, Buffini & Company has trained more than 3 million business professionals in 41 countries and has coached more than 25,000 business people.