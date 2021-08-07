Q&A: Laurie Thiel on Breaking Down Barriers in Real Estate Leadership

Laurie Thiel realized at a young age that she enjoyed working with the public, especially the customer service aspect. Her mother-in-law was an agent in the Portland metro real estate market, and she was drawn to the idea of being an independent business owner in charge of her own destiny.

A quarter century later, she serves as the first woman president and co-owner of RE/MAX Equity Group in Beaverton, Oregon, a firm she first started at in 1982.

Keith Loria: What makes your firm unique?



Laurie Thiel: The people—from our leadership group to our office administrators to our agents. There is no one like us at any other brokerage. We all genuinely care about the success of our agents, and it shows, with production twice that of our competitors. We are part of the No. 1 real estate brand, which offers our agents instant credibility as well as a very full toolbox to meet their day-to-day business needs.

Content Square 1.

KL: How has your market fared so far in 2021?



LT: This year is shaping up to be busy. We’re about 6% higher than we were last year. In the Portland metro and Southwest Washington region, just like many areas of the country, we have incredibly low inventory. Our agents are working day and night to help their clients navigate the lack of supply and high demand. Advising sellers on an accurate marketing plan and list price as well as processing, reviewing and selecting one offer out of 10 – 20 can be overwhelming. I recently spoke with one of our top agents after her clients lost the bidding war on 12 different properties, and they have decided to sign a lease and rent for a year.

KL: How do you help your agents deal with this challenge?



LT: We are equipping our agents with the technology to find home sellers in the market. Gaining inventory will be the difference-maker for agents in 2021. We are educating, collaborating and providing agents with the tools to be successful in this market of record-low inventory.

KL: You mentioned how you were drawn to the idea of being a business owner. How do you support women leaders at your firm?



LT: We empower them to be part of the conversation and part of the solution. We encourage women to share their ideas and allow them to speak up. We provide support for each other, and we take time to acknowledge their accomplishments. Of our 11 branch leaders, seven are women.

Content Square 2.

KL: What do you love most about your career?



LT: I have always loved that it’s different every day because there are so many people involved in it. We are creating a great environment, and our agents are happy and thriving. And when I can review our monthly financials and see the success stories of our agents in the numbers, that’s probably the best part.

For more information, please visit www.equitygroup.com.

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.