LeadingRE and LPI Announce Winners of HGTV Ultimate House Hunt

The winners of the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021 have been announced. The popular online promotion held annually on HGTV.com spotlights incredible real estate listings. This year’s contest generated a record-setting 1.5-plus million votes for the 66 finalists, all represented by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International® members.

The Overall Winner is a Honolulu estate represented by Locations, which also earned top honors in the Beachfront Homes category. The nearly 8,000 square-foot home, designed by renowned architect Vladimir Ossipoff, boasts a lagoon on one side and a bird sanctuary and the ocean on the other. The design of the main house, guest house and studio were inspired by old Hawaii architecture.

Category winners include Howard Hanna Real Estate Services for Amazing Kitchens; Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate for Countryside Retreats; Houlihan Lawrence for Curb Appeal; Beverly-Hanks, REALTORS® for Downtown Dwellings; Harry Norman, REALTORS® for Homes with a History; Dilbeck Real Estate for Outdoor Escapes; and Michael Saunders & Company for Waterside Homes.

In addition to these categories, a special Global Homes gallery featured extraordinary homes from nine countries around the world.

“Now in our tenth year of working with HGTV.com on the Ultimate House Hunt, we continue to be delighted by the response to the contest. It’s no surprise that Locations’ beachfront home took top honors, as that category is always a fan favorite, but the impressive vote counts across all categories reflects the enthusiasm HGTV’s audience has for the stunning homes represented by our member firms,” said LeadingRE resident and CEO Paul Boomsma.

To view the Ultimate House Hunt winners, visit www.hgtv.com/ultimatehousehuntwinners.

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.