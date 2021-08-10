Rocket Mortgage Expands Resources and Support for Detroit Homebuyers

Rocket Mortgage announced a full suite of programs to help Detroit residents who are interested in buying a home in the city, regardless of where they are on their home-buying journey. The new initiative includes $2,500 in lender credits when purchasing a primary residence in Detroit, along with resources for residents who are underbanked or can benefit from credit counseling and homebuyer education.

“Detroit has been home to Rocket Mortgage for more than a decade. In that time, we have been proud to use our expertise to create initiatives that support the city’s homeowners,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Companies. “Today, we are doubling down on that commitment. By increasing access to banking, credit-building opportunities and, ultimately, home financing, more Detroit residents will be able to build equity through homeownership, which increases neighborhood stability and opportunity for future generations.”

Rocket Mortgage’s new initiatives start with those who have a desire to buy a home but need some help along the way. If a Detroiter does not have a bank account, or needs to boost their credit score, Rocket Mortgage will connect them with MoCaFi, a Black-owned FinTech company.

Content Square 1.

“MoCaFi’s goal, as part of the Detroit Home Loan+ program, is to provide the Detroit community with a broader set of resources that can help them take the steps needed to prepare for homeownership. We, along with Rocket Mortgage, believe everyone should have an opportunity at this important part of the American Dream,” said Wole Coaxum, CEO of MoCaFi. “Our journey starts with getting Detroiters a bank account if they don’t already have one. We can also help them bring additional data—including rent payments—into their credit report. We believe offering Detroit residents strong banking and credit fundamentals will create a better path to purchasing a home and getting the stability and equity that comes with it.”

Detroiters in need of additional support will be connected to the Detroit Housing Network—a conglomerate of six Detroit-based nonprofits providing wide-ranging housing services for renters, homebuyers and homeowners. Clients will get hands-on support from trained specialists to prepare them for homeownership.

“Rocket Mortgage is taking an important step to increase homeownership in the city of Detroit,” said Dana Arrington, director of homeownership and sales of CHN Housing Partners—administrators of the Detroit Housing Network. “We know the journey to homeownership is different for everyone and, everyone is at a different stage, this program will help Detroiters find the right resources to create a path to homeownership, build equity and unlock the generational wealth that comes with homeownership.”

Content Square 2.

Once ready to become a homeowner, Detroit residents can leverage Rocket Mortgage’s new Detroit Home Loan+ program to receive a $2,500 closing cost credit when buying a primary residence in the city. The closing cost credit is automatically applied to all eligible mortgages, which includes conventional, FHA and VA loans. Detroiters can apply through the Rocket Mortgage app or call the Detroit Home Loan+ mortgage banking specialists at 800-291-1488.

“The Rocket Community Fund is dedicated to building homeownership, wealth and stability for all Detroit families,” said Laura Grannemann, vice president of the Rocket Community Fund. “Through programs like Detroit Home Loan+, Rehabbed & Ready, Make It Home and Neighbor to Neighbor, we are directly addressing the systems that have historically prevented residents from owning their own homes and building equity.”

For more information, please visit www.rocketmortgage.com.