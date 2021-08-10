4 Value-Driven Sales Strategies to Increase Team Production

Getting your team members to sell at peak performance month after month can be a challenge. The success of your team depends on your leadership, drive and direction of their daily and weekly habits. Keeping them focused on new business opportunities and creating a larger pipeline of leads will be the best direction you can give them. Here are some proven sales strategies to help drive your agent’s success every day and week, setting more appointments, converting more leads and making more sales happen for your team and for themselves.

Offer value-added solutions. Educate your team members to work at their client’s pace and speed. If people are ready to buy or sell right now, great. If they aren’t ready to buy or sell, keep them in a nurturing list of potential business. Offer value-added services and solutions to meet the new prospect on their timeline. Providing an exclusive team homebuyer program or guide, or providing potential sellers with a pre-listing staging and pricing strategy consultation, adds tremendous value to a new client that is in need of real estate services and just beginning the process. Value-added services set your team and your agents apart from the competition, and the agent who adds the most value gets hired, every time.

Teach them how to create and track weekly listing appointments. Teach your agents to have a relentless focus on setting a certain number of listing appointments every week. This is absolutely critical. Without face-to-face appointments, there will be no listings or sales. If your agents have listing and showing appointments in the calendar every week, without fail, they will write listing and purchase agreements.

Generate leads from sphere of influence. This is the best lead generation system. If your strategy as a team leader is to get your agent’s sphere to become clients and referral sources, you need to help them cultivate their sphere. You can show them how to communicate at least twice a month with their sphere by offering value-added educational marketing and information on community events they can support. Your agents should also ask their sphere for referrals, and team leaders can host team-wide VIP customer appreciation events. Set the tone and the example. Lay out the expectations. They should know that while you are providing them with leads, you expect them to cultivate business from their friends, family members, past clients and neighbors as well. Everyone on your team should have a goal to increase their referrals each month. In many cases, they make a higher commission on these listings and sales too, so everyone wins.

Coach and train sales skills with confidence: Sales skills training sessions and role playing are two incredibly valuable ways to help your agents sharpen their scripts and strategies that will help them be more successful in front of clients or on the phone. Role-playing helps them learn what to say and how to say it so they are practicing. You will be increasing their skills and their confidence so they can compete at a higher level and win!

Maximize your agents’ weeks by keeping them focused on creating new business from many sources. Setting the tone and setting weekly goals will help them create amazing results! Your leadership, direction and coaching will help them take their game to the next level and everyone will be exceeding their goals for listings, sales and income!

