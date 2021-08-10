Women in Real Estate Making Strides: Hear From the Most Influential Leaders

In an industry where positions of leadership are historically dominated by men, women have had to overcome unique hurdles and persistent stereotypes in order to compete at the executive level.



RISMedia’s Real Estate CEO & Agent Leadership Exchange, co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®, will be addressing the topic of women in real estate, among many other timely and relevant subjects. Register today to hear from more than 75 of the industry’s most dynamic professionals, including the most influential women leaders who are continuously shattering real estate’s glass ceiling.



When: Sept. 14, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET



Brokers will want to tune into this session specifically: Women in Real Estate: Power Moves for Business Growth—featuring Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices; Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, regional director of Keller Williams Capital Properties; Lacey Merrick Conway, president and principal broker of Latter and Blum; Jeanette Schneider, president of RE/MAX SE Michigan; and Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Realogy Franchise Group.



Moderated by Yannaccone, founder of What Moves Her, this panel of some of the industry’s most savvy women leaders discusses five power moves leaders can make to continue raising the bar for business growth and gender equity in the real estate industry.



As an attendee, you’ll receive access to the full replays of all sessions, like this track from our Spring Into Action event earlier this year: Women in Real Estate – Seizing the Opportunities in 2021.



