Be Change Agents With the REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation

NAR PULSEâ€”You can play a critical role for people in a crisis with your 20th AnniversaryÂ investmentÂ to the REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation. Weâ€™re building a reserve that allows us to respond to natural disasters with immediate relief, and help victims rebuild, recover and rebound during one of the toughest times in their lives.Â Learn more atÂ nar.raltor/rrfÂ and share with your agents.





Looking to grow your business?

Optimize the essential engagement tools your agents use to generate leads withÂ a .realtor™ web address. Your brokerage will have everything it needs to realize exponential business growth all in one place and package! VisitÂ get.realtor, own your name and reap the rewards of your brokerageâ€™s rep.

Be Sustainableâ€”and StrategicÂ

NAR is leading the real estate industry to a more sustainable future. Get on board and learn how your brokerage can take the lead locally with resources fromÂ NARâ€™s Sustainability Program. Youâ€™ll find guidance on smart growth, infrastructure, insurance, environmental concerns, commercial perspectives and more!