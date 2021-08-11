NAR to Host Third Annual iOi Summit Pitch Battle

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) will host its “Pitch Battle” competition as part of the third annual Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit on Aug.17 and 18, in Dallas, Texas.

The iOi Summit will gather real estate practitioners, technologists and investors from across the country to share insights and unveil cutting-edge real estate products and ideas.

NAR’s venture capital arm, Second Century Ventures, will host the event and offer the opportunity for real estate technology startups to showcase their innovation.

Content Square 1.

A live, in-person product demonstration will take place during the summit. Pitch Battle contestants will be required to explain their new tech innovation or service and provide a detailed account of how it will improve the real estate industry.

For more information, including the event schedule and speakers, please visit https://www.nar.realtor/events/ioi/pitch-battle.