BHGRE® Wine Country Group Merges With Coldwell Banker Towne & Country Realty

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE®) Wine Country Group headquartered in Sonoma, California, announced its merger with former Coldwell Banker Towne & Country Realty in Lake County, California.

The combined organization will unite under the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group name, creating a real estate presence in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group now consists of 11 offices and more than 150 affiliated sales associates.

Randy Coffman, who joined the BHGRE® brand in 2015, will remain president of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group.

Carina De Herrera will lead the Lake County operations after spending the last four years as a REALTOR® at Coldwell Banker Towne & Country Realty, which was founded in 1993, and was owned and operated by Marsha Holder since 2008.

“This is an exciting development for both of our companies, as we join forces to create a prominent four-county service area spanning Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, and Lake counties. Collectively, we are all well-versed in serving clients who truly appreciate the unbelievable lifestyle this region offers,” said Randy Coffman, managing owner and president, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group. “Our unique relationship with Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, America’s only real estate lifestyle brand, helps keep our affiliated agents relevant to their clients 365 days a year. Marsha built a successful company and created a legacy based on her dedication to her agents and clients. We will honor her leadership and are excited to welcome our new agents in Lake County.”



“Acquiring and growing my brokerage has been a labor of love,” said Marsha Holder, broker/owner, Coldwell Banker Towne & Country Realty. “I’m grateful to the many agents that I call my family and all the folks in and out of the industry who have helped me over the years. I’ve grown from this experience and I’m filled with gratitude. I believe that I’ve found the perfect brokerage and team to continue what I’ve started. I related to Randy the moment we started talking and this feels right. I’m not saying goodbye, I’m saying ‘carry on.’”



For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.