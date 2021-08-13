Realogy Expansion Brands Adds VP of Learning to Leadership Team

Realogy Expansion Brands, which includes Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate and ERA® Real Estate, announced the addition of Peter McMahon to the leadership team. In his new role as vice president of Learning, McMahon will drive professional development, growth and profitability for affiliated brokers, agents and brokerage staff for both brands.

McMahon’s career in real estate spans nearly two decades. After a successful run as a top-performing affiliated agent at Coldwell Banker, he moved into a training role at Redfin, quickly earning accolades for creating innovative initiatives that drove critical business results.

At Redfin, McMahon was responsible for all listing-related training, including training new and existing agents across 85-plus markets. In addition, McMahon led his team to develop strategic programs that doubled the number of agents trained in half the time, enabling cross-training for 80% of the existing agents while continuing to onboard new agents. Over the course of his career, McMahon has been instrumental in developing impactful initiatives designed to increase revenue, reduce costs and increase staffing of listing agents.

Content Square 1.

Prior to entering real estate, McMahon leveraged his technology expertise to improve system optimizations in marketing, media, finance and business consulting.

“Peter is a forward-thinking, results-driven leader with an incredible array of professional accomplishments all focused on driving growth at every level of the business,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO Realogy Expansion Brands. “His impressive record of successfully leveraging technology to fuel performance, combined with his intimate knowledge of the real estate industry, position him perfectly to bring learning to the next level for both brands.

We are thrilled to welcome someone of his caliber to the Realogy Expansion Brands team.”

Content Square 2.

“I’m excited to elevate learning as a key component of success for all of our affiliated real estate professionals,” said McMahon. “I’ve always contended that training is not a one-time event; instead, it is about facilitating continuous growth and improvement. The opportunity to serve two iconic and distinctive brands, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA Real Estate, is an honor. I look forward to help driving enhanced sales productivity and office profitability by focusing on sales agent, sales manager, and broker/owner learning and development to ensure excellent customer experiences and support the overall growth of Realogy Expansion Brands.”

As the vice president of Learning, McMahon will focus on maximizing the delivery of learning solutions to support growth through sales force expansion, increased productivity and boost profitability. In addition, McMahon will partner with brand leaders and his team of trainers to establish programs focused on recruiting, professional development, coaching and mentoring, performance management and succession planning for the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA Real Estate affiliated networks.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.