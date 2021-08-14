Building a Competitive Advantage With Technology

What: Technology offers real estate professionals enhanced tools for productivity, and most are leveraging it in some capacity to gain the competitive advantage. But the key is to implement smart strategies through experimentation so you can iterate on solutions that work best for your business model, and not get bogged down trying to emulate what your competitors are doing.

Tune in to RISMedia’s next webinar, sponsored by IXACT Contact and moderated by Cleve Gaddis of Workman Success Systems, to garner exclusive insights on how you can use technology to elevate your business and differentiate yourself from the competition.

When: Wed., Aug 18, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. ET

Moderator: Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Shannon McGee is the sales director for IXACT Contact Solutions Inc., a leading real estate CRM and marketing automation solution. McGee is responsible for customer onboarding, retention and support. She possesses years of experience and knowledge of CRM systems and holds a lot of enthusiasm for business automation.

Eric Johnson is the manager of agent productivity and growth at RE/MAX Niagara & Escarpment. He specializes in emotional intelligence, time management, objectives and key results (OKR), goal setting and leadership. Johnson is able to help busy professionals achieve more while working less to become better leaders.

Vicki Westapher is an agent at RE/MAX Properties, Inc. in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She has been licensed for 23 years and serves as the conductor of a finely-tuned orchestra of real estate specialists. Their seamless systems drive extraordinary results and create lasting relationships. She values education as shown by her ABR, CRS, ePro, GRI, QSC, SFR, CDPE, LHP and SRES designations.

Austin Glass, with his residential and commercial real estate background, knows how to help his clients win in any situation. This Southern California native began a lengthy customer service and sales career before venturing into real estate. In his first year alone, Glass successfully facilitated transactions with Starbucks, Bravo Burger and a luxury fitness center, as well as numerous residential sales. Glass is currently a managing partner at Mint Real Estate alongside Bryan Hill.

