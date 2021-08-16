BHGRE Adds New Affiliate: Results Real Estate Inc.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced that Results Real Estate Inc., based in Redding, California, has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand. The company will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Results.

The firm is led by broker/owner John Loveless, while operations leader Rich Howe oversees day-to-day operations of the company and serves a wide range of clients in Redding, Anderson, Cottonwood and Red Buff.

“As an accomplished real estate investor and brokerage owner, John’s knowledge of the area and his dedication to client service have aided in the growth of the company,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. “We are proud he has chosen to affiliate with the BHGRE® brand to take his company to the next level. We are confident that with the support of the brand’s comprehensive suite of tools, technology and sophisticated marketing platforms, his firm will be able to generate new opportunities for success.”

“Joining Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate will go a long way in increasing our firm’s credibility and value we offer for our affiliated agents and clients. In addition, we now have access to an extensive franchise network to tap into best practices and referral channels to build new lines of business,” said John Loveless, broker/owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Results. “We are excited about the many opportunities for growth through our partnership with the brand.”

“Our affiliated agents take great pride in offering what we call ‘positively outrageous service’ by doing the unexpected for our clients,” said Rich Howe, Operations, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Results. “Now, we have the ability to further differentiate ourselves with access to relevant lifestyle insights and content that strengthen our connections with clients 365 days a year. No one else in our market can offer that.”

For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.