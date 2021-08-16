Sandra Adomatis Named 2022 Appraisal Institute Vice President

Sandra K. Adomatis, SRA, of Punta Gorda, Florida, was elected 2022 vice president of the nation’s largest professional association of real estate appraisers Thursday by its Board of Directors during the Board’s meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Adomatis’ one-year term at the Appraisal Institute will begin Jan. 1, followed by one year each as president-elect, president and immediate past president. She will serve on AI’s Executive Committee and the policy-making Board of Directors all four years. She also will chair the Finance Committee in 2022 and the National Nominating Committee in 2025.

“I am honored to have been elected vice president of the Appraisal Institute, and I’m excited to help guide this organization on the path to continued success,” Adomatis said. “I also look forward to helping AI remain dedicated to its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.”

Content Square 1.

Adomatis is real estate appraiser and consultant of Adomatis Appraisal Service in Punta Gorda. She is also an Appraisal Institute instructor, developer of seminars and courses, The Appraisal Journal article author, contributor to textbooks and author of “Residential Green Valuation Tools.” Additionally, she is a national spokesperson to state and federal government agencies, energy organizations, REALTOR® groups, state coalitions, national and local homebuilder groups and utility companies. Adomatis contributed to the 2011 “Appraisal Institute Residential Green and Energy Efficient Addendum,” and to the 2014 “Appraisal Institute Commercial Green and Energy Efficient Addendum.” Internationally, she is also working with Canada to adopt the AI “Green and Energy Efficient Addendum” to their residential properties.

Adomatis is a member of the Appraisal Institute’s national Government Relations Committee. She previously served on the national Admissions Designation and Qualifications Committee (2013 – 15); and on the national Education Committee as chair (2012), vice chair (2011 – 12) and member (2009 – 12). She also served as president of the West Coast Florida Chapter (2009), and as education liaison for the Appraisal Institute’s Region X (2006 – 09). She served as member, vice chair and past chair of the Residential Demonstration Report Writing Committee, while currently serving as grader of demonstration reports and writing assignments for the Advanced Residential Report Writing course, the demonstration alternative (1987 – present).

She received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Swango Award (2020); Henry C. Entreken Lifetime Achievement Award (2019); Outstanding Service Award (2016); President’s Award (2013); Dr. William N. Kinnard Junior Award (2012); and Region X Volunteer of Distinction (2010).

Content Square 2.

Source: The Appraisal Institute