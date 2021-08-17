Austin-Based REALTORÂ® Leverages Home Warranty Partnership in High-Demand Market

This home warranty partnership instills added comfort in the buying and selling process, particularly in a market with rising prices and multiple bids.Â

For Elizabeth Riley, a REALTORÂ® and owner of Austin-based Luxe Property Group brokered by eXp Realty, finding success in today’s ever-evolving real estate market is all about connecting buyers with sellers across a market with scant offerings that command premium prices.

Despite properties being snapped up off the MLS within days of hitting the market, and sometimes even hours, Riley points to home warranties as a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to instilling an added level of comfort among buyers and sellers alike.

With 15 years of experience in the business, Riley launched her career in Atlanta before settling in Texas in 2008. But she’s never seen anything like the past year.

“We’re seeing buyers waiving everything, from appraisals, option periods and inspections,” says Riley, who notes that cash isn’t even winning these days. “Buyers are paying the seller’s closing costs, real estate fees and anything else they can to get a leg up over other prospective buyers,” she adds.

But if there’s one thing clients refuse to budge on, it’s the inclusion of a home warranty.

“For clients on the buying side, if they’re in a multiple-offer situation, we’re not asking the seller to include a home warranty, but rather, we’re having the buyer pay,” says Riley. “In the grand scheme of things, it’s such a minor investment that if they say no, I advise them that I’ll buy it for them for a year at closing.”

This is where American Home ShieldÂ® (AHSÂ®)â€”a home warranty leader for 50 yearsâ€”comes in.

On the listing side, Riley also makes certain that her client is covered with an appropriate American Home Shield product.

“We put American Home Shield coverage on all of our listings to protect our sellers during the listing period in case anything unforeseen comes up,” says Riley.

Further, Riley points to her relationship with AHS Account Manager Mary Ellen Schmidt as one of the primary reasons she places her trust in the company.

“Mary Ellen is a big supporter of our office, our people and our business,” says Riley. “When a buyer has an issue, she’s there to helpâ€”and my clients are happy,” adds Riley, who has no shortage of success stories to share.

“The AC unit in the home of a new buyer recently failed, but the buyer has an American Home Shield home warranty, so they placed a call to AHS to request service and got it taken care of,” explains Riley.

Riley notes that many buyers and sellers are educated as to the ins and outs of the products offered by American Home Shield. She finds that a good number are receptive to programs like ShieldComplete, which covers parts of major systems and appliances. When appropriate, Riley also advises clients to add smart home tech installation and setup services and electronics coverageâ€”or pool and/or spa protection.

For more information, please visit www.ahs.com/realestate.