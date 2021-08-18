Weichert, REALTORSÂ® Announces Management Changes at New Jersey Offices

Carlo Siracusa, president of Weichert Residential Brokerage, announced several management changes at company-owned sales offices in New Jersey:

– Christina Weiner has been named manager of Weichert’s Rumson office and a sales coach for associates in the Middletown office. Weiner was most recently manager of Weichert’s Livingston, New Jersey, office where she earned the Regional Manager of the Year award.

– Erin Yosco has been named manager of Weichert’s Livingston office. Yosco was most recently manager of Weichert’s Pompton Plains office and coach of the Kinnelon office sales team.

– Dominic Canonica has been named manager of Weichert’s Marlboro sales office. Canonica joined Weichert as a sales associate in 2017, then worked as a business development coach throughout Weichert’s Jersey Shore market.

“Christina, Erin and Dominic have all demonstrated comprehensive market knowledge and the skills necessary to successfully lead a sales team in a competitive marketplace,” Siracusa said. “By embracing the technology, marketing tools and training offered by Weichert, they will help grow their sales associates’ businesses while expanding the Weichert brand in these markets.”



For more information, please visitÂ www.weichert.com.