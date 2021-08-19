X
4 Must-Have Affordable Home Items

These four affordable items may just be the perfect additions to your home.

Surge Protector

For the electronics you use every day, a basic and inexpensive surge protector will help you get the most out of your outlet and protect your devices.

Rapid Egg Cooker

No more waiting for boiling water or salvaging cracked or bursting eggs. If you love hard- or soft-boiled eggs, you’ll definitely love this simple-to-use gadget.

Reusable Silicone Bags

Perfect for storing snacks and on-the-go lunches, this purchase will save you money on disposable sandwich baggies while keeping your home more environmentally friendly. 

Cabinet Sound Dampeners

With a plastic or gel-like texture, these small adhesive circles stick to the inner corners of your cabinet doors, ensuring that they close quietly.

