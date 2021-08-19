4 Perfect Plants for a Vertical Garden

If you’re hoping to test out your green thumb this year, be sure you pick the best plants for your vertical garden.

Spinach

This versatile veggie doesn’t require a lot of space to grow, making it the perfect option for a tiered garden. You’ll love walking onto your porch for some fresh spinach that will maximize your space.

Strawberries

Since strawberries can adapt to a wide variety of containers, they are an excellent option for a round pot, a hanging basket or window box.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes require room to grow, so they should not be planted in a bottom or middle tier in a vertical garden bed. Place a wooden stake or tomato cage to hold up the plant as it grows.

Basil

These shade-loving herbs are another excellent option for a tiered bed. These plants require air in between, so be sure to space them 12 – 16 inches apart.