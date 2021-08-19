How to Create a Pet-Safe Yard

By following these tips, you’ll have a pet-safe outdoor area in no time.

Provide a Perimeter

Keeping your yard pet safe first requires that your outdoor space is a secure area. Ensure that your pet cannot escape and that they are not in danger of getting lost or injured.

Beware of Chemical Treatments

Whether you have lawn fertilizers or pool treatments, all chemicals should be kept locked away from your pets. Be sure to read the instructions to understand whether or not it is safe for humans and animals.

Remove Toxic Plants

Easter lilies, while beautiful, are toxic to curious cats who might take a bite. Ivy and gladiolus can cause excessive drooling, vomiting and abdominal pain if ingested by dogs.

Prevent Ticks

Keep ticks at bay by keeping your lawn trimmed, leaves raked and wood neatly stacked in a dry area. This will ensure that ticks have less welcoming places to hide in your yard.