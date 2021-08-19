X
Ideas for Your Next Cold-Lunch Prep

If you’re tired of eating a sandwich or a green salad each day, one of these options could be just what you need to get out of your lunch rut. 

Pasta Salad

More than a side dish for your summer BBQ, pasta salads can actually be a filling lunch. A pasta salad loaded with various veggies and a cold protein is an ideal and balanced meal that’s easy to eat between meetings. 

Charcuterie in a Box

Just like your classic childhood lunch, a charcuterie-boxed lunch contains your favorite cheeses, meats and crackers. Choose high quality, flavorful options, such as creamy brie, aged salami, nuts and dried fruit.

Protein Dippables

For a fun and crunchy lunch, create a protein-packed dippable bento box. Add fresh vegetables like sliced bell peppers and carrot sticks, and pair them with your favorite flavor of hummus.

