kwx Names New Head of Keller Offers and Keller Manage

kwx, the holding company of Keller Williams Realty (KW), has appointed Raymond “RJ” Jones as head of Keller Offers and Keller Manage.

“An accomplished industry leader, RJ will accelerate the next exciting phase of growth and development for Keller Offers and Keller Manage,” said Carl Liebert, CEO of kwx. “With our continuing moves, we seek to best position our agents to be lifetime partners in homeownership.”

“We’re excited and honored to have RJ aboard as we remain focused on delivering immense value in partnership with and through our agents,” said Liebert.

Content Square 1.

In his new role, Jones will oversee the growth and the ongoing R&D associated with the Keller Offers and Keller Manage service offerings. He will also directly lead the upcoming launch of Keller Manage.

“To stay well ahead of the relentless pace of disruption and innovation in our industry, we intend to aggressively expand our platform of value to agents and their clients in buying, owning, and selling a home,” said Jones. “Together with the kwx leaders, I’m excited to grow Keller Offers and to release the Keller Manage offering into the market, and to create more competitive advantages for our agents.”

Prior to joining kwx, Jones served as chief operating officer at Ferry International (FI), a real estate coaching company. Prior to FI, he served as the executive vice president of finance and growth at eXp World Holdings, Inc., the parent company of eXp Realty.

Content Square 2.

Prior to eXp, Jones served as vice president of investor and corporate relations at Zillow Group. For three consecutive years, he was named to the All-America Executive Team by Institutional Investor magazine.



Source: Keller Williams