Mediterranean Diet Tips to Try Today

﻿

If you’re hoping to adhere to a more heart-healthy diet, here are some tips for starting the Mediterranean Diet.

Start With Plants

Consuming a plant-based diet will guarantee a limited intake of unhealthy fats, and increase your overall nutrition. Your plate should be piled high with a variety of veggies, fruits, seeds, nuts and legumes.

Focus on Healthy Fats

While saturated and trans fats can contribute to heart disease, the healthy fats found in nuts, seeds, some wild fish, olives and avocados are a heart-healthy way to feel satisfied. Olive oil serves as the main source of added fat and has even been found to lower bad cholesterol levels.

Opt for Seafood

Instead of grilling a red meat burger for your dinner, opt for grilled fish or shrimp kabobs. Eat fish two to three times twice a week and avoid deep frying your fish, which can increase your intake of unhealthy oils.