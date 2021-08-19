Mortgage Partnership Gives Georgia Broker the Edge in a Red-Hot Market

With a red-hot housing market still buzzing with eager buyers, a quick and reliable turnaround is essential in the transaction process. That has been a constant for real estate professional Sheresa DaCosta throughout her two-year partnership with Rocket Mortgage.

“With Rocket Mortgage, I’m able to get people approved fairly quickly, and they are as flexible and available to me as I am to my client,” says DaCosta, an agent at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers. The same rang true while she was on the other end of the transaction table.

While she’s been a longstanding partner with the company as an agent, DaCosta recently enlisted Rocket Mortgage to help her close on a home as a homebuyer herself.

“I felt so confident in my dealings with them that I thought to use them personally as well,” DaCosta says. “When you’re dealing with clients, you’re in it, but it’s a little more removed. When it’s your own home purchase, it’s even more emotional. Everything is heightened.”

Her emotions were eased by the patience and dedication of loan officers who helped her close on the home this past June.

“My personal experience gave me even more confidence with anyone I deal with as a client or referral,” DaCosta says, adding that the experience served as yet another example that she made the right decision in partnering with Rocket Mortgage early on in her career.

In fact, DaCosta made the decision to team up with the company around the time she entered the real estate industry in 2019 when a buyer came pre-approved through the lender, which caught her attention.

“The process was very seamless at the time,” DaCosta says. “They were a company that I wanted to keep in my arsenal for the people who came to me that weren’t approved already.”

She also praises the skill of Agent Relationship Manager Chavonne Lawrence, who serves as her primary point of contact.

At the time, DaCosta didn’t have a principal loan officer, but she says that Lawrence has helped her streamline the process.

“Instead of dealing with a ton of people, I have my one lead, which is Chavonne,” says DaCosta. “I also have two loan reps who are there when I’m putting in a loan referral.”

Since partnering with Rocket Mortgage, DaCosta says she’s been able to grow her business thanks to the efficiency and transparency they’ve worked hard to instill throughout the transaction and approval process.

“We can close fairly quickly, which in this market is another strong plus,” she says, adding that she has been able to shave up to 10 days off the transaction process by choosing to work with Rocket Mortgage.

DaCosta recently began using Rocket ProSM Insight as a way to generate leads as well. When she gets a referral, the portal lets her log information about the client and select a loan officer that she’d like to use for the process. It also allows her to track the status of the home loan process for each and every client.

“It helps me keep everything streamlined,” says DaCosta.

The above article is sponsored content. For more information, please visit RocketPro.com/RealEstate.

Jordan Grice is RISMedia’s associate content editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jgrice@rismedia.com.