Corcoran Global Living Expands Into Orange County

Corcoran Global Living has added Barbara Kerr and the associates and staff formerly of Realty Executives Premier to its operation. With an office located in Fullerton, California, this partnership cements Corcoran Global Living’s footprint in Orange County. With its continued successes across California and Nevada, Corcoran Global Living now encompasses more than 2,000 associates, 61 offices and annual combined sales of $7.5 billion.

This latest expansion includes the leadership of Barbara Kerr, formerly founder and owner of Realty Executives Premier in Fullerton, joining the leadership team as an equity partner of Corcoran Global Living. Associates represent clients in several communities across Southern California, from the beach towns of San Diego County up the coast through Orange County and all the way to Los Angeles, including places like Solana Beach, Newport Beach and Manhattan Beach, and inland to the upscale hillsides of Beverly Hills and Hollywood Hills.

“We’re able to achieve our remarkable growth because of partners like Barbara who share our vision and passion for helping our associates take their business to the next level,” said Michael Mahon, CEO and founder of Corcoran Global Living, in a statement. “We’re making a powerful difference in people’s lives by identifying unique opportunities and fostering a positive culture in the communities we call home.”

“With this alliance, I know I’ll be able to furnish my agents with greater resources and more opportunities to grow and expand their business in new ways,” said Barbara Kerr in a statement.

“I’ve always held an agent-centric focus, really working to help guide and coach agents to achieving their personal best,” added Kerr. “With the broad network and some of the most talented people in the industry, I know that this partnership is a perfect match that will create new pathways to growth that benefits all my agents.”

For more information, please visit corcorangl.com.