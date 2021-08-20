Survey: Many Have Not Refinanced Despite Historically Low Interest Rates

A new Bankrate.com survey found that only 19% of homeowners who had mortgages before the pandemic have refinanced, despite interest rates plunging. A lack of knowledge regarding the potential savings was cited as the most common reason.

Further, 38% of mortgage holders do not even know their current interest rate, and almost half (47%) have not considered refinancing despite the fact that many would likely benefit..

“The most cited reasons for not refinancing might not hold up in this environment of ultra-low rates,” said Bankrate.com Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride in a statement.

After plummeting to less than 3% near the beginning of this year, the 30-year fixed interest rate slowly bounced back, peaking at 3.34% in March before dropping again to just above 3% as of Aug. 19.

A plurality of respondents who had not yet refinanced said that they did not believe they would save money, while more than a quarter were worried about high closing costs and fees.

According to the survey, at current rates, a large number of borrowers stand to benefit from refinancing. Of those respondents who did know their interest rates, the average was 4.57%. Additionally, 46% of borrowers had a rate of 3% or more.

“Cutting the monthly mortgage payment by $150 or $250, possibly more, can create valuable breathing room in the household budget at a time when so many other costs are on the rise,” McBride said.

As far as demographics, millennials (individuals aged 25-40) were more likely to not know their current interest rate. Somewhat contradictorily, millennials were also more likely to have refinanced their mortgages since the onset of the pandemic, with 28% of those borrowers having refinanced compared to 17% of Gen Xers (aged 41-56) and baby boomers (aged 57-75).

Millennials were also significantly more likely to view home equity lines of credit as a means to fund vacations, investments or cover household bills, which the survey characterized as “troubling.”

Besides a lack of knowledge, income also seemed to dictate attitudes toward refinancing, with 10% of those who had not refinanced indicating they could not afford to. Those with annual incomes of $50,000 or higher were also almost twice as likely to have refinanced compared to those with incomes below $50,000.

Read the full report from Bankrate.com here.

Jesse Williams is RISMedia's associate online editor.