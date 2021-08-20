United Real Estate Ranks on Inc. Magazine 5000 List

Inc. Magazine, a national publication focusing on growing companies, revealed this week that United Real Estate Group® has once again made the Inc. 5000 list. This prestigious ranking lists the fastest-growing private companies in the United States each year. The list represents a unique look at the 5,000 most successful companies within the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent entrepreneurs.

United Real Estate Group ranks 1,055 in this year’s list, an ascent from number 4,518 in 2019’s ranking, placing it in the top 25% of all Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies and the top 0.05% of all private U.S. companies.

From 2017 to 2020, United achieved a 459% growth in revenues. This marks the fifth time in seven years United has been ranked an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company.

“What an honor to be recognized for the fifth time and place in the top 25% of the Inc. 5000,” said Dan Duffy, chief executive officer of United Real Estate Group. “This was an unprecedented year, not only with a pandemic but also with the performance of our talented professional agents, brokers, auctioneers and home office team members in a thriving and competitive real estate market. Our network should be incredibly proud of this acknowledgment of their hard work and our collective accomplishments. We continue to raise the bar and look forward to our continued growth and success.”

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people.”



For more information, please visit www.unitedrealestate.com.