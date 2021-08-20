Women in Real Estate: How one REALTOR Fights Against Domestic Violence

For Ida Petkus, a home is more than four walls and a roof. It should also be a safe space for their owners.

Petkus, a REALTOR® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty, has worked to ensure that people can live safely in their homes. However, after more than a decade of advocating for domestic violence victims, she knows that isn’t always the case.

“I don’t think that crosses people’s minds until it is in front of them,” Petkus says, remembering her first encounter with domestic violence early in her career while working with a client in 2006.

“I knew it was a divorce scenario, but I had no idea what the history was of the divorce,” she says, adding that as she toured the property, one of the sellers had spray-painted a threat to her other client.

According to Petkus, the incident served as a wake-up call and catalyzed her path to becoming a domestic violence advocate and establishing the Domestic Violence Advocacy (DVA) Center in 2009.

The nonprofit works to help victims navigate the court system, provide referrals and counsel people across demographics confidentially.

“That was just like wow, real estate is much more than buying and selling properties. It’s about people’s lives, and I always consider it a business relationship that doesn’t end at the closing table,” Petkus says.

Being a Resource

While her advocacy work has earned recognition, Petkus says the accolades serve a bigger purpose.

“Any time someone is recognized, hopefully, it elevates someone else or inspires them to volunteer for what’s important to them,” she says. “It’s not about the recognition. It’s about awareness.”

While she doesn’t focus on specific milestones, Petkus says her longevity in real estate, and the network and relationships she’s made in the industry and with clients, has helped give her real estate and advocacy work meaning.

“I am at the point where I have original clients who refer people to me who are first-time homebuyers. I work with a lot of first-time homebuyers because it’s from my clients from 15 to 20 years ago, so I stay in the family, which is nice.”

Petkus’ reputation in the nonprofit and advocacy sector has also turned her into a resource for agents who experienced domestic violence or sexual harassment from clients or colleagues in the workplace.

“When people find out that I work in domestic violence, it starts a conversation, and then they realize that it’s a confidential conversation,” she says. “I’m just known as a resource, just like when a real estate agent needs to get an inspector.”

Finding Your Cause

Real estate is a relationship-focused business. According to Petkus, finding time to volunteer within the community and various organizations is a great way to mix things up as an agent.

“It’s not necessary to volunteer, but it sparks a little flame in you that you are doing something good,” Petkus says. “You have to recognize what your priorities are and understand that you need some balance or a takeaway from going 100 miles an hour with real estate.”

According to Petkus, getting started is as simple as tapping into resources like community groups and established initiatives within local organizations or brokerage-sponsored efforts.

While she runs her own nonprofit and advocacy center, Petkus says agents looking to give back don’t have to head up their efforts.

“You can be part of it. You can start by volunteering,” she says. “Many brokers have a designated nonprofit that they help. See what your options are and see what fits, and if you want to head one up, reach out to get a mentor or someone that does similar work to find out how things work.”

Jordan Grice is RISMedia’s associate content editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to jgrice@rismedia.com.

