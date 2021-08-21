Register: Lessons in Leadership With Dermot Buffini

What: What does it mean to be a leader? Today’s real estate executives, brokerage owners and team leaders must be able to provide strong leadership as a value proposition. While the methods vary, quality leaders share several traits, including clear communication, abundant support and creating pathways to success for team members. Buffini & Company has the answers.

Tune in to our next webinar, “Lessons in Leadership With Dermot Buffini,” sponsored by Buffini & Companyand moderated by RISMedia’s Founder, President and CEO John Featherston, featuring JB Goodwin, CEO, JB Goodwin REALTORS®. You’ll find out what it takes to be a leader in today’s real estate environment.

When: Tues., Aug 24 – 1 P.M. ET

Since 2013, Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Buffini leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life. Before becoming CEO, Buffini was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development.

JBGoodwin opened a real estate company the day he graduated from the University of Texas, June 1, 1972. Now, over 49 years later, JBGoodwin, REALTORS® has over 600 agent/partners and employees located in four offices in the Austin area, and two in the San Antonio area. The company has handled over $40B in real estate sales and leases comprised of over 100,000 individual transactions.

Moderator: John Featherston is the founder, president and CEO of RISMedia, now celebrating its 41st year. Since 1980, RISMedia, the independent voice of residential real estate, has been servicing more than 500,000 of the residential real estate industry’s most productive and successful agents, brokers and related service professionals. RISMedia provides the industry with news, trends and business development strategies.

Each month, RISMedia's webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry's most profitable professionals.