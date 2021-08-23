Mayor Lightfoot Joining NAR for Office Redevelopment Ribbon Cutting

The National Association of REALTORS® will welcome Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Alderman Brendan Reilly on Aug. 24 as it unveils renovations to its Chicago headquarters on Michigan Avenue. Tuesday’s event will represent the culmination of a three-year project that created over 350 union jobs and injected $50 million into the region’s economy.



GNP Realty Partners and One Development executed the redevelopment in its entirety, resulting in the most comprehensive and sweeping change ever to the association’s Chicago headquarters. The redevelopment includes new state-of-the-art mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; biometric security infrastructure; and a vertical expansion—the Sky Level—creating an innovative space that includes a world-class circular boardroom and sweeping views of some of Chicago’s most notable architecture.

